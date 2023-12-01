ABS-CBN's new Christmas ID celebrates 'best story ever told'

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- The Filipino Christmas is not complete without the annual holiday station ID of ABS-CBN, which is a season staple for Filipinos here and overseas.

On Friday, ABS-CBN finally released its new Christmas ID titled “Pasko ang Pinakamagandang Kwento.”

“ABS-CBN ngayon, we are not just a channel di ba. We are not just in broadcast. Hangang saan pwede magkwento. Sine-celebrate natin tayo bilang storyteller. Ino-honor natin 'yung Christmas story as the best story told,” Robert Labayen, head of ABS-CBN Creative Communications Management, said.

Labayen, who was among the creative forces behind all previous Christmas Station IDs, highlighted that the song is rooted in gratitude.

“We want to thank all the people who are with us kahit ang daming pinagdaanan. Audience, partners, our stars, talents, dito kayo. And of course, every Filipino who supports us,” he added.

ABS-CBN music creative director Jonathan Manalo, meanwhile, said that the Christmas Station ID is more than just a catchy tune.

“Punong puno ng puso. Makikita sa lyrics. At lahat ng artist nag-lend ng boses,” he said.