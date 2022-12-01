MANILA -- Chesca Montano, the youngest daughter of former couple Sunshine Cruz and Cesar Montano, has turned 17.

On Instagram, Cruz shared her birthday message for her daughter as she posted snaps of her.

"We may not agree with a lot of things because we are opposites in so many ways but disagreeing with you will never make me love you less. You know how much I care for you that I want to protect you all the time. I am always here for you Chesca. Have a blast (with us) later. Mahal na mahal kita!" Cruz wrote.

Meanwhile, actor Diego Loyzaga, Montano's son with Teresa Loyzaga, also greeted his sister a happy birthday.

Montano and Cruz were married in 2000. In May 2014, Cruz petitioned for the annulment, a year after she separated from the 56-year-old actor following allegations of infidelity.

In September 2018, their marriage was officially nullified.

Related video: