Kris Aquino has reunited with her former “Kris TV” head writer Darla Sauler in the United States.

Sauler shared a photo of her visit to the former Kapamilta TV host where she can be seen resting in bed beside her youngest son Bimby.

“You always make time for family. Happy to visit and catch up with you and the kids while you’re in the US, Krisy. Continuously praying for your well-being. Love, love, love you, Bimb and Kuya always,” Sauler captioned her post.

Just two weeks ago, Aquino broke her social media hiatus with an Instagram post, showing her children outdoors, with a lake in the background.

The actress-host first expressed gratitude to those who have been praying for her and her sons, specifically mentioning religious groups who have included her in their intentions.

Explaining her health status, Aquino said she has started “step one” of what’s expected to be an 18-month process of diagnosis and treatment at “a hospital’s center for those with rare and undiagnosed illnesses.”

Aquino then detailed the meticulous process of being admitted to the specialized center, including submitting all medical records relevant to her autoimmune diseases, dating back to 2018, when she had her first diagnosis in Singapore.

Once that process is completed, Aquino said she will “be admitted early 2023 to undergo every imaginable test they’ll deem necessary.”

Despite difficulties related to her health, Aquino waxed optimistic about being able to spend time with her sons like they used to, before her autoimmune symptoms worsened.

