Kaye Abad gives a speech virtually during the Star Magical Christmas gathering on November 27. YouTube: Star Magic

MANILA — Kaye Abad reaffirmed her commitment to Star Magic, her talent agency of over 26 years, as she was recognized with a loyalty award during the group’s recent Christmas-themed gathering.

Abad, who attended virtually from Cebu, expressed gratitude to Star Magic for the tribute, mentioning specifically her handlers and managers over the past two decades, as well as executives of ABS-CBN.

In her speech, Abad emphasized that she never once thought of leaving Star Magic for another agency. She did consider retiring early to focus on her family, but ended up going on hiatus instead.

“Thank you to my Star Magic family for this recognition. Hindi ko na siguro kailangan pang patunayan sa inyo kung gaano ko kayo kamahal, because never pumasok sa isip ko na iwanan kayo,” she said.

“Though may isang instance — Lolo, remember, noong nagpaalam ako sa ‘yo bago ako ikasal, titigil na ako? — but then, nandito pa rin ako,” Abad added, addressing Star Magic head Laurenti Dyogi.

In her message to Dyogi, Abad also recalled that he was among the first ones who believed in her talent as an actress.

“To Lolo LMD, thank you. Isa ka sa mga tao na kahit before, before pa ako mag-‘Tabing Ilog,’ isa ka sa mga taong naniwala sa kakayanan ko,” she said.

Abad, who has two children with her husband Paul Jake Castillo, ended her speech by saying she looks forward to returning to acting — if she doesn’t get pregnant for a third time.

“I hope to be back soon, kung hindi ako mabuntis ulit! Joke lang, ayoko na!” she quipped.

Aside from Abad, those honored with loyalty awards last Sunday were Angelica Panganiban, Shaina Magdayao, Dimples Romana, Nikki Valdez, and Dominic Ochoa.

