'Idol PH' finalist Kice, muntik nang iwan ang showbiz

MAYNILA -- Inamin ni "Idol Philippines" Season 2 third placer na si Kice na muntikan na niyang iwan ang showbiz dahil na rin sa bashers.

Sa "Magandang Buhay" nitong Huwebes, sinabi ni Kice na kahit marami siyang haters, marami rin aniya ang mga taong may magandang loob na nandiyan para sa kanya.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

"Actually there are so many haters talaga, but at the same time there are lot of nice people out there and I just decided to really divert 'yung focus ko to the people that are supporting me, who love me and they are always there behind my back. So, I really appreciate them so much," ani Kice.

Matapos ang "Idol Philippines," naging sunod-sunod ang pagpasok ng biyaya kay Kice.

Maliban sa pagiging parte ng "ASAP," sasabak na rin sa pag-arte si Kice.

Si Kice ay isa sa mga bituin ng seryeng "Linlang" na pagbibidahan naman nina Kim Chiu, Paulo Avelino, JM de Guzman at Maricel Soriano.

"I just feel super grateful po kasi acting wasn't in my real plan, it's supposed to be in the future pa after I did my music. Pero it's here now and I want to grab the opportunity and you know probably improve my self in this aspect of entertainment," ani Kice.

Makakasama rin ni Kice sa nasabing serye ang isa pang mang-aawit na si Anji Salvacion.

"Si Anji po I got to work with her sa workshop and it was the first time. She's really a nice person talaga. I'm still getting to know her and she's all-in-all like a really smart, loving individual. I met her mom din it was really fun," ani Kice.

Mga kaugnay na video:

Watch more News on iWantTFC