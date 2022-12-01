'Emily in Paris' Season 3 streams on Netflix on Dec. 21

The third season of the hit Netflix series “Emily in Paris” is finally set to premiere on the streaming platform on December 21.

In its official trailer released Wednesday, Emily can be seen at a crucial crossroads in every aspect of her life one year since she decided to move from Chicago to Paris for her dream job.

Faced with two very different paths, Emily will have to decide exactly where her loyalties lie — at work and in her romantic life — and what those decisions mean for her future in France, all while continuing to immerse herself in the adventures and surprising twists and turns that life in Paris provides.

Producer and actress Lily Collins will be returning to play Emily, alongside other series regulars Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Ashley Park, Camille Razat, Samuel Arnold, Bruno Gouery, William Abadie, and Lucien Laviscount.

The third season will feature 10 episodes of 30 minutes each.