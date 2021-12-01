Sunshine Cruz's youngest daughter Chesca turns 16

MANILA -- Actress Sunshine Cruz turned to social media on Tuesday night to share her birthday message for her daughter Chesca, who turned 16.

Chesca is the youngest daughter of Cruz with former husband Cesar Montano.

"Greeting in advance because I have early call tomorrow. Happy 16th birthday (Dec. 1) to my bunso Chesca! You are a smart, talented and beautiful young lady," Cruz posted on Instagram.

The actress also stressed that she will always be there for her youngest child.

"I’ve always believed you will make good choices in life. I am here for you always! I will guide you, protect and support you in every possible way. I love you Chesca. Let’s celebrate your 16th when mom gets back home from my lock in taping" she added.

In the comment section of Cruz's post, Chesca left a message expressing her love and gratitude for her mom.

"Thank you mommy! I love and miss you," she wrote.

