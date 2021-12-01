MANILA – “And Just Like That…,” the new chapter of the ground-breaking HBO series “Sex and the City,” is finally set to debut in the Philippines on December 9 via HBO Go.

Its first two episodes will be available on the streaming platform at the same time as it premieres in the United States.

The following eight episodes will premiere weekly on subsequent Thursdays.

From executive producer Michael Patrick King, “And Just Like That…” follows Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte (Kristin Davis) as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality in their 50s.

The series also includes previously announced cast members Sara Ramírez, Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker, Karen Pittman, Chris Noth, Mario Cantone, David Eigenberg, Willie Garson, and Evan Handler.