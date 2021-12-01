Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga in 'MTV Unplugged." Kevin Mazur, Getty for MTV

MANILA -- The highly-anticipated episode of “MTV Unplugged” featuring Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga is all set for a world premiere exclusively on MTV.

In an official statement released Tuesday, MTV said fans in Southeast Asia can catch the episode on December 18 at 8 p.m. (Manila time).

Captured earlier this year in front of an intimate audience in New York City, “MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga” features the two award-winning singers performing a combination of stripped-back duets and solo songs from their album, “Love for Sale,” which received six Grammy nominations, including Album of the Year and Record of the Year.

It also made Bennett the oldest recording artist to be nominated in these or any other general field categories.

“MTV Unplugged: Tony Bennett & Lady Gaga” will premiere during “Love Music With MTV,” a month-long celebration of the brand’s best music series and moments from the “VMAs” to “Unplugged.”

The programming event will also feature premieres of “MTV Unplugged: Bastille” and “Sounds Like A Gameshow.”

The "Love Music With MTV" music content blocks will air on MTV every Friday beginning 8 p.m.