WATCH: Billy Crawford sings 'Don't Worry Be Happy' song for baby Amari

MANILA -- New dad Billy Crawford shared his sweet moment with Amari, his first child with wife Coleen Garcia.

In a video uploaded on Instagram on Monday, Crawford can be seen singing "Don't Worry Be Happy" to his son.

"All time favorite song since before birth! Happy little man," he wrote in the caption.

Garcia gave birth to their baby boy last September amid the COVID-19 lockdown.

Ahead of going into labor, Garcia and Crawford had prepared for having a home birth amid the pandemic.

Crawford and Garcia have been married for over two years now. They celebrated their second anniversary last April.

Related video: