WATCH: ABS-CBN Christmas ID 'Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya'

Lyric video tops online trends, draws 15M views

MANILA — Opening the month of December, ABS-CBN on Tuesday released its 2020 Christmas ID, with the theme “Ikaw ang Liwanag at Ligaya.”

Set to the viral tune of the same title, the music video highlights stories of hope, light, and joy drawn from faith in God, amid the trying year that has seen a global health crisis, successive calamities, and other challenges.

These include the stories of Arjanmar and Khaye Rebeta, whose relationship was tested by the pandemic; Monching Bueno, who served frontliners despite his own loss; Rodolfo Ariño, a PWD breadwinner; and Peter Roncales, who braved odds to reunite with his loved ones.

The song, penned by Robert Labayen and Love Rose de Leon with music by Thryo Alfaro, also “highlights the love we share to our fellowmen and our gratitude to God, the primary source of light and joy of every family,” ABS-CBN said.

The official lyric video that was released ahead of the Christmas ID has proven resonant among Filipinos, as it topped trends on social media and drew millions of views across platforms. As of writing, it has already logged some 15 million views on Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

Interpreting the song are ABS-CBN stars Regine Velasquez-Alcasid, Ogie Alcasid, Morissette Amon, Bamboo, Janine Berdin, Darren Espanto, Vice Ganda, Sarah Geronimo, Toni Gonzaga, Jona, Moira, Martin Nievera, Elha Nympha, Zsa Zsa Padilla, Inigo Pascual, Angeline Quinto, Lea Salonga, Erik Santos, KZ Tandingan, and Gary Valenciano.

Since 2002, ABS-CBN has been releasing annual Christmas IDs, producing memorable tunes that have become holiday staples, notably “Star ng Pasko” and “Just Love,” among others.

The 2018 version marked one of the biggest gatherings of celebrities in local showbiz, as some 400 ABS-CBN stars and personalities assembled for the “Family is Love” ID.

