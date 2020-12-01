iQIYI launches new, original Asian content for the holiday season

MANILA – What better way to spend the upcoming holidays during a pandemic which forces people to stay at home than to binge-watch new and online content?

Asia’s popular video streaming platform iQIYI announced on Tuesday that it will launch a new set of original and exclusive content this month.

“As the popular song goes, ‘It’s the most wonderful time of the year!’ And while we all wish our holiday reality were a little different, we at iQIYI are committed to help brighten your stay-at-home holiday plans and make them a little more joyful with fun, entertaining new shows this month,” Sherwin Dela Cruz, iQIYI Philippines country manager, said in a statement.

Among the new content coming to the platform are C-drama “Ultimate Note” starring Zeng Shun Xi, Xiao Yu Liang, and Cheng Fang Xu about a ghost kingdom of the snakes.

Another new drama “Dear Missy” follows the story of best friends with contrasting personalities, who reconcile nine years after graduation and journey to overcome work and life setbacks together.

Meanwhile, Thai-drama fans must not skip “Daughters,” which is a story of four curious girls bound by a common history of family problems who find strength in friendship.

There is also “Romantic Blue the Series,” starring popular teen talents Ohm-Thitiwat, Namtan-Tipnaree and Singto-Prachaya. The series tells the story of two brothers, Mai and Men, who fall in love with the same girl. The challenges of their complicated love story and having to deal with their family’s financial difficulties lead them to a scandalous crime.

A treat for Korean content lovers also awaits with the coming of “Hush,” “Royal Secret Agent,” and “Awaken.”

“Hush” follows the adventures of an intern reporter in a newspaper publishing house full of anxious characters, while “Royal Secret Agent” tells the story of a delinquent gambler assigned to work as a secret inspector as punishment.

Meanwhile, “Awaken,” a thriller starring Nam Goong Min, Kim Seol-Hyun and Lee Chung Ah, is a tale about crimes in a small town linked to an incident that happened 26 years ago.

In addition, “Black Clover” and “Dragon Ball Super” will cater to Japanese manga and anime aficionados.

With these new releases coming up, dela Cruz vowed “to make VIP subscription more accessible for a limited period so you can watch with no interruptions and gain access to more content we know you’ll love.”

