Gown fitting after diamond ring? What Jessy Mendiola said on latest engagement rumor

MANILA — Actress Jessy Mendiola addressed on Monday a photo of her apparently fitting a bridal gown, which circulated on social media over the weekend amid rumors she is engaged to her boyfriend, TV host Luis Manzano.

The photo, from wedding gown maker Perez-Rubio Bridal, fueled speculation that she is nearing a milestone with Manzano, after an earlier photo of her huge diamond ring drew similar attention last week.

But Mendiola clarified that while the photo was just recently posted, it was actually taken in 2019.

“Last year pa po ito,” Mendiola wrote on Instagram, saying it was a for a scene in the romantic comedy movie “Staranded.”

“Kaya po hindi ako masaya tingnan, kasi ayaw ko po magpakasal sa eksena. Nood na lang po kayo sa Netflix! Makikita niyo itong gown sa isa sa mga eksena,” she added.

Mendiola, however, did not directly address her rumored engagement.

Mendiola and Manzano have been together for over four years.

Manzano, 39, has been open about wanting to settle down with Mendiola. As early as 2017, the “I Can See Your Voice” host said he was “ready,” but noted that Mendiola, now 27, was still early in her career and still had goals as a single woman.

“But when she’s ready, I’m definitely right by her side,” he said at the time.

