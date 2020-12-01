Erik Matti to bring new blood to HBO horror series ‘Folklore’

Erik Matti, who is known for horror films “Seklusyon” and “Kuwaresma,” is among the exceptional regional talent HBO tapped for the new batch of episodes. HBO Asia

MANILA — Filipino horror will take the spotlight in the upcoming second season of HBO series “Folklore,” as Erik Matti will take charge of an episode.

In a statement released this Tuesday, HBO Asia confirmed that Matti will direct an episode focused on a horror legend from the Philippines — the first time the country will be featured in the series.

No specifics were mentioned, although HBO Asia said that their decision to get Matti on board for the new season will help “ramp up the fear factor,” as they tackle stories that will “examine the human condition when exposed to supernatural powers.”

Matti, who is known for horror films “Seklusyon” and “Kuwaresma,” is among the exceptional regional talent HBO tapped for the new batch of episodes, which includes directors from Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia, Singapore, Japan, and Malaysia.

“The horror genre has always worked well in Asia,” said WarnerMedia (which owns HBO) India’s head of entertainment Magdalene Ew.

“‘Folklore’ season 2 will feature a mix of established and up-and-coming auteurs, each with distinct sensibilities, including two female directors from the region,” Ew added.

"The fear continues" is the tagline for the new season of "Folklore."

“Folklore” is an HBO Asia original, created by Singaporean director Eric Khoo. The first season premiered in 2018, and it featured six stories based on myths and superstitions in Asia, with each episode directed by a different director from the region.

