Singing not a challenge for Claudine Barretto in Imelda Papin biopic

The Philippines' jukebox queen Imelda Papin is celebrating her 45th year in the industry and producing her own biopic is the best way to cap off the celebratory year.
The movie "Loyalista: The Untold Story of Imelda Papin" was a year in the making, according to Maffy, Imelda's daughter, who clarified that the movie isn't controversial in nature.
"Ang pelikulang ito ay hindi po haka-haka lang. Ito po ay hango mula sa pagiging bata, pag-unlad at pagiging loyalista niya at kaibigan sina Imelda at Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos sa Hawaii," Maffy said.
Alice Dixson played Imelda Marcos, while ER Ejercito gave life to the former president.
Claudine Barretto, who attended the premiere night in SM Megamall Wednesday night, played the lead role of Papin. She further clarified that singing wasn't a challenge for her in the film.
"Meron, pero sobrang konti lang," Barretto said.
