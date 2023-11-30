Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Eydie Waw, the alter ego of singer-songwriter Ogie Alcasid, opened ABS-CBN's afternoon program "It's Showtime" on Thursday, performing his latest single "TOTGA Nung Christmas" with the all-girl group Baby Dolls.

"TOTGA Nung Christmas" of Eydie Waw and The Wawettes was released on various digital streaming platforms last November 17 and its music video has been uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

"TOTGA Nung Christmas" was composed by Alcasid and arranged by Bobby Velasco. It was produced by Alcasid and Jonathan Manalo.



This marks the return of Eydie Waw and The Wawettes, who debuted with the novelty song "Maga Ako, Manas Ako" in 2021.

An acclaimed singer-songwriter and OPM icon, Alcasid is also a known comedian and parodist, having created and portrayed various original comical characters on top of spoofing TV shows, films, and commercials.

Related video: