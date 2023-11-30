Poster for 'Maestra: Strings of Truth.' Photo courtesy of Disney+

The mysterious past of an accomplished conductor will serve as the focus of a South Korean series that is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 9.

"Maestra: Strings of Truth" stars veteran actress Lee Young-ae, who starred in the widely popular 2003 historical drama "Jewel in the Palace."

"Maestra" revolves around Cha Se-eum (played by Lee), a highly accomplished conductor who decides to leave her life in New York to take on the challenge of reviving a struggling Korean orchestra.

However, upon her return to South Korea, Se-eum also finds herself trying to uncover the identity of a mysterious person "who is threatening to expose her secret to the world," Disney+ said in a press release.

The cast also includes Lee Moo-saeng (from "The World of the Married" and "The Glory"), Kim Young-jae (from "Reborn Rich"), and Hwang Bo-reum-byeol (from "School 2021").

