MANILA -- Singer-songwriter Moira dela Torre has recorded her version of Ogie Alcasid's OPM classic "Pangako" for ABS-CBN's hit primetime series "FPJ's Batang Quiapo."

On Wednesday, the lyrics videos of "Pangako 'Main Version'" and "Pangako 'Version 2'" were uploaded on the official YouTube channel of Star Music.

"Pangako" was composed by Alcasid and Manilyn Reynes.

Dela Torre's versions were produced by Jonathan Manalo and arranged by Arnold Buena.

"FPJ's Batang Quiapo" airs every Monday to Friday, 8 p.m. on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamilya Online Live, Cinemo, A2Z, TV5, iWantTFC and TFC.

