LOOK BACK: Notable KathNiel projects through the years

The pairing of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla stands out as one of the most massively popular love teams in Philippine show business in recent years.
Fans were especially elated when the romance between the two moved away from the screen and into real life. In 2018, Bernardo and Padilla confirmed that they had been a couple for "more than five years."
On Thursday, the two rocked the local entertainment scene after confirming through their respective Instagram posts that they had broken up after 11 years, putting to rest speculations surrounding the status of their relationship.
The breakup, however, does not diminish the success that the two have achieved over the years. Below, we look back at some of the pairing's notable projects that have made "KathNiel" a cultural phenomenon.
Growing Up (2011)
The two first worked together in the 2011 teen drama "Growing Up." In the series, Bernardo and Padilla played friends who constantly teased each other but eventually fell in love.
Princess and I (2012)
Following the positive reception to their pairing in "Growing Up," Bernardo and Padilla eventually landed their first primetime gig in "Princess and I," where she played the long-lost daughter of the ruler of the fictional kingdom of Yangdon.
24/7 in Love (2012)
In 2012, the pairing got their first big-screen project through the romance anthology "24/7 in Love." In the film, Bernardo played a die-hard fan to Padilla's character.
Must Be Love (2013)
After starring in ensemble films "24/7 in Love" and "Sisterakas," the "KathNiel" tandem had its first solo movie with "Must Be Love." Released in 2013, the film tells the story of two childhood best friends who fall in love with each other.
She's Dating the Gangster (2014)
Bernardo and Padilla also led the film "She's Dating the Gangster," adapted from a popular book of the same title. The movie achieved commercial success, immediately earning P15 million on its first day of screening.
Pangako Sa'yo (2015)
After their teen characters in "Princess and I" and "Got to Believe," Bernardo and Padilla took on more mature roles in the 2015 remake of "Pangako Sa'yo." The series became well-loved even among international audiences, creating a buzz in Vietnam, Spain and Latin America.
La Luna Sangre (2017)
In 2017, Bernardo and Padilla diversified their portfolio as they took on the fantasy series "La Luna Sangre," the final installment of a trilogy that also consisted of dramas "Lobo" and "Imortal."
The Hows of Us (2018)
In 2018, KathNiel achieved another career milestone with the film "The Hows of Us," which saw the two play young adults who struggle to save their long-term relationship. The feature made history as the first Filipino movie to cross the P600-million mark at the domestic box office.
The House Arrest of Us (2020)
Not even the COVID-19 pandemic could cripple the continued popularity of KathNiel. In 2020, the two starred in the digital series "The House Arrest of Us," about an engaged couple and their warring families who are forced to share a home because of the pandemic.
2 Good 2 Be True (2022)
In celebration of their pairing's 10th anniversary, Bernardo and Padilla returned to the small screen with "2 Good 2 Be True," their first TV project in five years after "La Luna Sangre."