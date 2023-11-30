LOOK BACK: Notable KathNiel projects through the years

Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla in the 2018 film 'The Hows of Us.' Screenshot from video on Star Cinema's YouTube channel

The pairing of Kathryn Bernardo and Daniel Padilla stands out as one of the most massively popular love teams in Philippine show business in recent years.

Fans were especially elated when the romance between the two moved away from the screen and into real life. In 2018, Bernardo and Padilla confirmed that they had been a couple for "more than five years."

On Thursday, the two rocked the local entertainment scene after confirming through their respective Instagram posts that they had broken up after 11 years, putting to rest speculations surrounding the status of their relationship.

The breakup, however, does not diminish the success that the two have achieved over the years. Below, we look back at some of the pairing's notable projects that have made "KathNiel" a cultural phenomenon.