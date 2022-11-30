MANILA – Sofia Andres and her partner Daniel Miranda threw a Candy Land-themed party for their daughter Zoe, who turned three last week.

Andres shared a glimpse of the party through her Instagram page on Tuesday, with Zoe beaming every time she poses for the camera.

Among those who attended the event were Andres and Miranda’s family and close friends including Kathryn Bernardo, Daniel Padilla, Michelle Vito, Enzo Pineda and more.

Andres gave birth to Zoe in November 2019 in Australia.

However, it was only in June 2020 when Andres revealed that she is already a mom. The actress greeted Miranda on Father's Day, and shared a photo of their daughter.

After appearing on “La Vida Lena,” Andres appeared to be taking time off from work. She previously said she is not keen on accepting new teleserye just yet after the series that starred Erich Gonzales.

“I love being a mom,” Andres said. “Hindi ko ma-trade sa taping and TV work si Zoe. I can’t see myself taping and my kid is just with the yaya. Ayaw ko siyang lumaki with just the yaya.”

While she and Miranda are sharing parenting duties, the two have not been seriously thinking about tying the knot. They said taking care of Zoe is their priority at the moment.