MANILA – She may be a loyal Kapuso artist but Rochelle Pangilinan could not help but feel “kilig” to work on a project with Kapamilya stars.

Pangilinan on Wednesday stepped foot inside the ABS-CBN compound to attend the media conference of the upcoming Metro Manila Film Festival (MMFF) movie of Coco Martin and Jodi Sta. Maria “Labyu With An Accent.”

The actress, who rose to fame as the leader of iconic dance group Sexbomb, said Sta. Maria even toured her around ABS-CBN.

“Sa totoo lang, mula pagpasok ko from parking, from building ng ABS-CBN, talagang kinikilig talaga ako, hanggang sa nag-aayos na ako. Tinuturo na sa akin ni Jodi lahat. Tinu-tour niya ako,” she revealed.

According to Pangilinan, she is grateful that her mother network allowed her to do a movie with Martin and other Kapamilya artists.

“Ang saya-saya ko talaga na...siyempre grateful ako na pinayagan ako ng GMA na makatawid,” she said.

This is not the first time that she will be working with Martin as they were paired before for an afternoon drama series in the rival network.

“Oh my gosh, si Coco never nagbago bukod sa panglabas niyang anyo na hindi tumatanda. Talagang napaka-down to earth na tao. Yumaman lang. 'Yun pa rin siya,” she continued.

Pangilinan also noticed the impressive work ethic of Martin, which has been the actor’s trademark through the years.

The “Ang Probinsyano” star is also doubling as the director of “Labyu With An Accent,” impressing his co-stars, including Pangilinan.

“Grabe 'yung pulso niya. Lahat nakikita niya. Umaarte siya, nakikita niya 'yung ilaw. Alam niya 'yung linya niya. Alam niya 'yung story. Lahat napapansin niya,” Pangilinan added.

“Hindi siya tumitigil. Gusto ko na nga itanong, kailan ka magpapahinga? Grabe po siya magtrabaho.”

“Labyu With An Accent,” an entry to this year's MMFF, also marks the first team-up of Sta. Maria and Martin.

The story revolves around Gabo (Martin) and Trisha (Sta. Maria) whose backgrounds are entirely different from one another.

Trisha spent some 20 years living and working in the US while Gabo works different jobs to make ends meet in the Philippines. The two characters will cross paths when Trish returns to the country.

Aside from Martin and Sta. Maria, also included in the cast are Nova Villa, Joross Gamboa, Nikki Valdez, and Nash Aguas.

Produced by Star Cinema, “Labyu With An Accent” is one of the two ABS-CBN films that will be part of the 2022 MMFF alongside Vice Ganda and Ivana Alawi’s “Partners In Crime.”

