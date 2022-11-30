MANILA — In videos of her hospital stay, actress Claudine Barretto asked for prayers Tuesday shortly before undergoing an operation, without detailing what the procedure was for.

On Instagram, Barretto has been chronicling her trips to the hospital, including being in the emergency room and being wheeled into a medical center in Taguig City.

“I’m here to have my operation sa thigh ko. Wish me luck and pray for me,” Barretto explained, but did not specify the reason for the procedure.

In a subsequent post, she shared a selfie video showing her being transported to the operating room. “On my way to the OR, guys. Please pray for me,” she told her followers.

She captioned video: “Before surgery. Thank you so much for all your prayers, palanggas.”

Barretto, 43, earlier clarified that her hospital visit was not due to COVID-19.

As of writing, she has yet to give an update on the procedure.

Among those who commented on Barretto’s posts were her showbiz colleagues Sunshine Cruz, Baron Geisler, Lorna Tolentino, and Princess Punzalan, who all wished her a swift recovery.

