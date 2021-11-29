Sharon Cuneta portrays the mysterious Aurora in ‘FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano.’ ABS-CBN

MANILA—Brilliant as ever. That’s how viewers of “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” described “Mega Star” Sharon Cuneta, as she portrayed a conflicted Aurora in her first full scene in the series that aired Monday.

The screen and music icon was first glimpsed as her character in the ABS-CBN program on November 26.

In the November 29 episode, Aurora was revealed to be the estranged daughter of Don Ignacio (Tommy Abuel).

Residing abroad, Aurora was called by Don Igancio’s aide, Lucia (Vangie Labalan), to plead her to come home, as her father lay in critical condition after the ambush carried out by Mara (Julia Montes) and her family.

While at first doubtful, Aurora found herself in tears as she contemplated returning to the Philippines to reunite with Don Ignacio.

The reason behind Aurora and her father’s rift has yet to be explained.

As Cuneta’s first speaking scene in “Ang Probinsyano” aired, viewers shared their excitement with the screen veteran’s addition to the six-year-old series, with many praising her portrayal.

“Wala ka pa ring kupas, Mega Star Shawie!” fan Mirasol Gascon commented on YouTube.

“Iba talaga pag Mega Star, ibang level ang hugot!” wrote viewer Steph Flor.

“Ramdam ko ‘yung gigil na medyo may galit na naiiyak. Galing mo, Mega!” said @SGoms30 on Twitter.

Others, meanwhile, shared their theories as to Aurora’s connection with the rest of the main characters. Creative head and lead star Coco Martin had earlier hinted that Cuneta’s role will neatly tie together the current storylines.

“Ang Probinsyano” airs new episodes weeknights, and can be accessed via Kapamilya Online Live, Kapamilya Channel, A2Z Channel 11, TV5, CineMo, iWant TFC, TFC, WeTV, and iflix.

