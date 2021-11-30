Nicole Scherzinger on how creating her own show led to starring in 'Annie Live!'

Watch more on iWantTFC

In NBC's upcoming musical event, 'Annie Live!,' Nicole Scherzinger plays Grace Farrell who becomes the orphan's mother figure.

Scherzinger admits she gets nervous everytime she goes on stage. "I think that it's natural. You just have to channel and harness those nerves; and just remind yourself why you're even on stage. I think that's the most important thing. I didn't choose this job. This job chose me. You know, I came out of my mama singing. It's the best way I know how to communicate, connect with people, touch people's hearts. And that's the most important thing even when you get nervous because I'm a perfectionist and I put a lot of expectation on myself. You realize and remember why you're doing it. It's bigger than you, goes beyond you. And you're able to settle in, be at peace, and be at home onstage," Scherzinger says.

Nicole Scherzinger plays Grace Farrell in 'Annie Live!' Photo courtesy: NBC

The Filipino American singer-actress, who's also part of the Fox TV show 'The Masked Singer' started performing at 14 years old. She rose to fame as the lead singer of the pop group, The Pussycat Dolls.

"There's been many times in this industry that I wasn't given the opportunity to audition for things, even to be seen for things. And so what I did right before the pandemic is I created my own show. From that show that I put on, one of my showcases I did, the casting and the producers were reminded of my talents, by the grace of God. And then they cast me for this."

Scherzinger has always been proud of her Filipino heritage. She was part of the Filipino cast of 'Trese' and sang Tagalog songs in Troy Laureta's albums. "It’s in my blood, you know. On the Filipino side of my family, like all my cousins can sing. Beautiful voices from the heavens, strong musicians. And the Filipino heritage, literally, I don't know, many Filipinos that cannot sing, right?"

'Annie Live!' cast. Photo courtesy: NBC

For 'Annie Live!,' she will perform with Celina Smith, Harry Connick Jr., Taraji P. Henson, and Tituss Burgess. The musical will be performed live on Broadway and aired on NBC.