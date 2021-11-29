MANILA — Jane de Leon debuted on Monday her shortest hairstyle yet “for a role,” prompting speculation surrounding her portrayal of the superhero Darna and her human alter ego Narda.

On Instagram, de Leon shared selfies showcasing her new ‘do, writing, “Cutting my hair for a role? Definitely did it!”

De Leon has been taping for “Mars Ravelo’s Darna: The TV Series.”

Previous behind-the-scenes footage showed de Leon as Narda, with mid-back-length hair. Traditionally, Darna sports long hair, as seen in the original comics series and the numerous TV and film adaptations.

New set footage released earlier on Monday, which showed the visit of ABS-CBN executives, also saw de Leon with the same short hairstyle.

It remains to be seen how the hair change will be incorporated into the story.

“Darna” is helmed by acclaimed filmmaker Chito S. Roño, along with director Avel Sunpongco.

Joining de Leon in the series are Janella Salvador as the heroine’s nemesis Valentina; Iza Calzado as the original Darna and Narda’s mother; Zaijan Jaranilla as Narda’s brother Ding; and Joshua Garcia as Narda’s romantic interest Brian.

