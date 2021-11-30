K-pop: EXO's Kai releases second solo album

Teaser photo for Korean singer Kai's second mini album 'Peaches.' Photo: Twitter/@weareoneEXO

K-pop singer Kai, widely known as a member of the boy group EXO, released Tuesday his sophomore solo album alongside the music video for its lead single.

The 27-year-old idol's latest mini album, "Peaches," includes 6 tracks, including the single of the same title.

The song "Peaches" is a mid-tempo R&B track that talks about "being in paradise with a loved one and wanting the sweet peach-like moment to last," Kai said in a YouTube livestream hours before the album's release.

"As soon as I heard this song, I loved it," he said in Korean, but noted that the song also went through a lot of "modifications."

Watch more on iWantTFC

The album also includes "Vanilla," which "compares the feeling of falling in love to a vanilla flavor," and hip-hop track "Domino."

The song "Come In" talks about being straightforward "when it comes to love," while "To Be Honest" tackles honesty in a "vague relationship," Kai said.

The final track, "Blue," is about "feeling blue when you want to be alone but also want someone to be aware of your feelings," he said.

The new album comes exactly a year since Kai released his self-titled debut solo album, which also contained mostly R&B-inspired tracks.

Kai, whose real name is Kim Jong-in, debuted under SM Entertainment in 2012 with EXO. He is also a part of SuperM, which was launched in 2019 and consists of members from four SM boy groups.

In recent years, Kai has expanded his career outside of music, appearing in a number of Korean variety programs. He currently stars in "New World," a reality show produced by streaming giant Netflix.

FROM THE ARCHIVES