Flying in style: BGYO, BINI arrive in Dubai for 1MX

The breakout P-pop acts BGYO and BINI flew and landed in style in the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday, ahead of their part in the 1MX Dubai concert this weekend.

On their social media pages, the sibling groups shared blow-by-blow updates of their departure from Manila and arrival in Dubai, notably donning stylish outfits.

BGYO’s Gelo, Akira, JL, Nate, and Mikki; and BINI’s Jhoanna, Mikha, Aiah, Stacey, Colet, Maloi, Sheena, and Gwen each posed in their travel attire shortly before boarding their flight.

Upon their arrival in Dubai, BGYO and BINI were welcomed by their respective fan groups ACEs and BLOOM who are based there.

The two Kapamilya acts are among the performers at the 1MX Festival at the Dubai World Trade Centre on December 6.

The Blooms and Aces in the UAE gave the warmest welcome to @BINI_ph and @bgyo_ph !



We know you’re excited to see them in person this Friday! Buy your tickets now 👉 https://t.co/U9cdokoWsE pic.twitter.com/vrEjd2yaZc — The Filipino Channel (@KapamilyaTFC) November 30, 2021

They will join rock icon Bamboo, “hugot” hitmaker Moira, internet sensation Gigi de Lana, and viral rapper EZ Mil at the show for UAE-based Filipinos.

On the same day, 1MX Manila will also be held virtually, featuring performances from AC Bonifacio, Angela Ken, Carlo Bautista, Fana, Jayda, Jeremy G, Kritiko, Lian Kyla, Nameless Kids, SAB, and Trisha Denise.

Tickets to both 1MX events are still available via KTX.ph.

