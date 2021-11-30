Digitally restored 'Sa 'Yo Lamang' to stream on KTX

MANILA -- ABS-CBN Sagip Pelikula will be streaming the digitally restored 2010 family drama "Sa 'Yo Lamang" starting November 30 on KTX.

Directed by Laurice Guillen, the classic film stars Christopher de Leon, Lorna Tolentino, Bea Alonzo, aoco Martin, Enchong Dee, Miles Ocampo, Shaina Magdayao, Diether Ocampo, Zanjoe Marudo, Empress Schuck, Lauren Young, Dominic Ochoa, John Manalo, and Igi Boy Flores.

Online tickets are now available here for only P150. As a special treat to its viewers, there will be a pre-show before each screening, featuring a one-on-one interview with De Leon.

The premiere of "Sa 'Yo Lamang" is a part of the Sagip Pelikula Festival's ongoing tribute to the career of De Leon, featuring screenings of his other restored cinematic classics, such as "Dekada '70," "Cain at Abel," "Eskapo," among many others.

Apart from the premiere of "Sa 'Yo Lamang," viewers can continue to relive De Leon’s other films, with "Hindi Nahahati ang Langit," "Kakabakaba Ka Ba?," and "Kasal?" streaming on KTX starting December 1.