MANILA - Cinema One is treating movie lovers to a drive-in screening of the critically-acclaimed film “Spencer.”

Happening this December 4 at the Ayala North Vertis Estate, families and friends can have a pre-Yuletide celebration by watching Kristen Stewart as Princess Diana in “Spencer.”

Directed by Pablo Larrain, the movie chronicles the events that led to Princess Diana’s decision to end her marriage with Prince Charles and her mental health problems during a Christmas holiday with the royal family in Norfolk, England.

First Showing described “Spencer” as “a cinematic work of art” while The Guardian said that it is “rich and intoxicating and altogether magnificent.”

The movie was included in this year’s official selection for the Venice Film Festival, Telluride Film Festival, and Toronto International Film Festival.

Tickets for the drive-in cinema experience can be purchased via TicketMelon, priced at P600 with up to three people per car, to P800 with up to four people per car.

Gates will open at 6 p.m. while the film showing will start at 8 p.m.

