Singer Rihanna stands to receive the honor of "national hero" at the Presidential Inauguration Ceremony to mark the birth of a new republic in Barbados, Bridgetown, Barbados. Toby Melville, Pool via Reuters

BRIDGETOWN -- Barbados declared hit singer Rihanna a national hero at its republican celebrations in her hometown of Bridgetown.

Prime Minister Mia Mottley announced that the 33-year-old would be conferred with the honor of National Hero of Barbados to cheers. Rihanna was called up before the crowds to be congratulated by Mottley.

"May you continue to shine like a diamond and bring honor to your nation by your works, by your actions," Mottley told Rihanna, a reference to her 2012 chart-topping single "Diamonds."