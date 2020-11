Vhong Navarro, wife mark first wedding anniversary

MANILA – Kapamilya star Vhong Navarro and his wife Tanya Winona Bautista marked their first wedding anniversary with a dinner date.

"Ayun! Nakapag-date din sa wakas!" Navarro posted on Instagram on Sunday.

Bautista, meanwhile, posted the same photo on her Instagram account. "1 year na. Good job tayo! I love you so much!" she wrote.

Navarro and Bautista tied the knot on November 28 last year after over a decade of being together. They exchanged vows in Kyoto, Japan, surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues in showbiz.

Bautista and Navarro first met on the set of the latter's 2008 romantic comedy film "My Only U." Bautista was one of the writers of the hit film under Star Cinema.

“Napakasuwerte ko na si Tanya ‘yung girlfriend ko,” Navarro said in a 2017 interview on “Magandang Buhay.” “Ilang bagyo na ang dumating, pero pinapatibay kami ng panahon. Sa lahat ng pinagdaanan ko sa buhay, hindi ako iniwan niyan.”

