Luis Manzano admits he never really wanted to become a host

MANILA – Luis Manzano may now be considered the go-to guy when hosting comes to mind but he confessed it is not something that he has always wanted to do.

Reflecting on his career with Toni Gonzaga for "I Feel U," Manzano revealed he actually wanted to become a doctor or a fighter pilot when he was younger.

“Fighter pilot talaga dahil sa ‘Top Gun’ ni Tom Cruise. 'Yung doctor, ever since may fascination ako sa science talaga,” he explained.

Watch more in iWantTFC

But things turned out differently when he got a job to be a MYX VJ.

Sharing how this happened, Manzano said: “I was always in showbiz for one reason or another. Either mapi-picturan ako kasama si Mommy or kasama si Daddy. One day nagkaroon kami ng guesting ni Daddy. I think that was the ‘Sharon Cuneta Show,’ mga 20 na siguro ako noon. Nakita nila siguro na may kakaibang kulit ako and nakita nila na kahit paano, I could speak. I had a meeting with MYX. Nag-meeting kami tapos we shook hands.”

Manzano said his stint on MYX jumpstarted his career as he was eventually tasked to host reality shows, talk shows and games shows.

And while he also pursued acting at some point, Manzano feels many consider him much better as a host than as an actor.

“Kasi ang nangyayari, dahil ang kulit ko sa hosting, when people watch me act, they still think I am hosting. Parang may ganoon. For example, umiiyak na ako at binibigay ko na lahat sa eksensa, natatawa sila kasi alam nila kung paano ako in person. Kasi paano naman, ';yun ang ino-offer natin sa hosting, how we do it, how we really are. The audience gets to see how we are,” he said.

Manzano also explained how he seems to appear just unproblematic most of the time.

“Of course, lahat naman tayo nagkakaproblema. Lahat naman tayo we have good and bad days. Ang sa akin, hindi ako nagdu-dwell. Hahanapan ko kaagad ng solution,” he said.

Related video: