Loren Burgos is 4 months pregnant

MANILA -- Actress Loren Burgos is four months pregnant with her husband model-entrepreneur Cris Lomotan.

Burgos announced the good news in Instagram post on Sunday as she shared snaps of her holding her growing baby bump.

“I have been blessed to have carried this gift from God for 4 months now," Burgos wrote.

"My prayer as a mother is that I may be able to display His selfless, sacrificial & unconditional kind of love. Thank you Jesus for this reward."

Born in the Philippines but raised in the US, Burgos joined the police academy when she was still in high school. Although she was a former beauty queen, she considers herself as "one of the boys."

In 2015, Burgos was launched as one of the nine Star Magic Angels.

She appeared in thge romantic drama "‘Till I Met You" in 2016, and in the 2017 hit afternoon soap "Pusong Ligaw."

She was also part of the series "Halik" last year, as well as the hit primetime series "The Killer Bride," which aired its finale last January.



Burgos recently appeared in "Ang sa Iyo ay Akin."

