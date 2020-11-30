KILALANIN: Ang unang 2 housemates ng Pinoy Big Brother: Connect

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Muling magbubukas ang Big Brother house ngayong weekend kaya isa-isa nang ipinapakilala ang mga housemates na titira at haharap sa mga hamon ni "Kuya."

Matapos dumaan sa masusing screening process ng online auditions, nakapili na si Kuya ng 14 na housemates na papasok sa kanyang bahay sa Sabado.

Una sa listahan ang 18-anyos na si Andrea Abaya. Mahinhin sa una, pero confident at palangiti.

Cheerleader si Abaya mula high school hanggang sa freshmen year niya sa De La Salle University.

Ang exposure niya sa pep squad ang nagbigay sa kanya ng confidence at competitive spirit na plano niyang bitbitin sa loob ng PBB house.

Pero bago ang PBB, naka-ilang TV commercials na rin si Abaya at sanay maki-interact sa social media gaya ng TikTok at Kumu.

Samantala, outspoken, palaban at opinionated naman ang ikalawang housemate na si Justin Joseph Dizon, 22, mula San Fernando, Pampanga.

"I am not the type of person who likes to shove things under the rug, if there’s an issue, let’s talk about it," sabi ni Dizon.

Graduate si Dizon ng AB Communications at hilig makipagdebate.

"Representation is very important. It’s already 2020, there is so much discrimination... Useful lang ang gay pag katatawanan ang pag-uusapan, but when it comes to serious topics like human rights, the discussion suddenly shifts," aniya.

Minsan na rin siyang naging target ng bashers sa Twitter.

"Even before PBB marami na kong bashers, a lot. My motto was this, this is not original I just heard it from somewhere: to make patol is human, to make deadma is divine," ani Dizon.

—Ulat ni MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News