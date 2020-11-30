Ina Raymundo tells Julia Barretto in jest: 'Maybe you’ll be my daughter-in-law'

MANILA – Not many people know that Ina Raymundo and Julia Barretto are actually close to each other after working together for four consecutive years in “Vince and Kath and James,” “Ngayon at Kailanman,” “Block Z” and “I Am U.”

But in Barretto’s second episode of her online Drink and Spill series, Raymundo shared that their connection goes even further back.

“Back in 1996, nagkasama kami ng mommy niya, si Marjorie. Isa ako sa pinakauna niyang sinabihan na pregnant siya with Julia. That was August 1996. Parang that’s why we are connected kasi nung nasa tummy pa lang siya ng mommy niya, alam ko na siya. Isa ako sa nauna nakaalam,” Raymundo said.

Throughout the whole vlog, it was evident how comfortable the two are with each other. At one point, Barretto even said that Raymundo knows a lot about her like a best friend.

“She’s just somebody that I call my mom. I always tell her, ‘You’re half my mom and you’re half best friend.’ That’s just the kind of relationship that I was able to build with her. Not a lot of people know that we have this kind of relationship,” she said.

Towards the latter part of the vlog, Raymundo teased Barretto if she could be her future daughter-in-law since her son apparently likes her.

“He has a crush on you. Maybe you’ll be my daughter-in-law. Kaya pala yung 'feeling ko sa kanya, para ko siyang daughter kasi daughter-in-law ko pala siya in the future,” she said.

Laughing at the idea, Barretto quipped: “Why not? You don’t mind if I’m seven years older than your son?”

At the end of the vlog, Raymundo shared a piece of advice for Barretto for when she builds her own family in the future.

“Stay the way you are. I know you want to have a family someday. Have a lot of babies, at least four. You’ll have beautiful and sweet babies. It’s a blessing to have many children,” she said.

