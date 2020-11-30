Darren Espanto directs own music video for new single 'Believe in Christmas'

MANILA -- Darren Espanto has released a new holiday song entitled "Believe in Christmas," which is out now on various digital streaming platforms.

The song's music video, which was also directed by Espanto, is now available on YouTube. He recorded and shot the music video in Canada.

Espanto left the Philippines for Canada last March 15, a day before the Philippine government imposed an enhanced community quarantine due to COVID-19.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In a virtual interview with TeleRadyo's "Sakto" on Monday, Espanto said his newest single is about the true meaning of Christmas.

"Ito pong 'Believe in Christmas' is very straightforward. Ang dami nating pinagdadaanan this year, I just want something na may positive message po," Espanto said.

The song is composed by Tiny Corpuz, more known as one of collaborators of the ABS-CBN Christmas songs “Family is Forever” and “Family is Love” where Espanto was also a part of.

"Ito pong 'Believe in Christmas' since marami nga pong hindi na naniniwala that we can still spend the holidays together... we just wanted to give a simple message that if we keep that faith and if we keep believing in hope, love and joy -- which is the true essence of Christmas -- kaya pa rin po nating i-celebrate ang holidays na masaya," Espanto said.

"I know that not everyone has the luxury and the means to celebrate Christmas pero sana po ay mabago po ang pag-iisip nila with this song," he added.

Related video: