K-pop group BTS in the trailer for 'BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star.' Screenshot from video on Disney+ Philippines' YouTube channel

Disney+ Philippines unveiled Wednesday the trailer for its musical docu-series "BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star," which chronicles the K-pop sensation's decade-long career.

The trailer, which runs for nearly two minutes, includes footage showing the seven-member group's training period and eventual rise to international fame.

The docu-series also features interviews with the members and sneak peeks into their homes, based on the trailer.

"BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star," composed of eight episodes, is scheduled to premiere on Disney+ on December 20.

Since its debut in 2013, BTS has become a global cultural phenomenon, selling out stadiums and dominating music charts around the world.

The septet is currently on a break from group activities as the members pursue solo projects and undergo mandatory military service.

