MANILA -- ABS-CBN News caught up with Kapamilya teen star Mutya Orquia during the launch of Knowledge Channel's newest edutainment show "Health TB: Aksyong Kalusugan" at the Justice Cecilia Muñoz Palma Senior High School in Payatas B, Quezon City.

Orquia will be hosting the show that focuses on educating and informing the youth about tuberculosis, its diagnosis, prevention and treatment.

LOOK: Mutya Orquia is here at Justice Cecilia Muñoz Palma Senior High School for the launch of 'Health TB: Aksyong Kalusugan', the newest edutainment show of Knowledge Channel that will educate and inform the Filipino youth on tuberculosis. pic.twitter.com/Eml9F13wwd — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) November 29, 2023

'I'm so glad na napili nila ako at nabigyan ako ng opportunity na gawin ito because I love what I do and gusto ko yung may natututunan yung mga manonood sa akin," Orquia said.

Aside from hosting, Orquia will be starring in a movie next year with Claudine Barretto and hopes to be reunited with her former Kapamilya child stars like Xyriel Manabat, Louise Abuel and Zaijian Jaranilla.

Orquia admitted that she watches the series 'Senior High' that stars her friends.

"Actually napra-proud ako, nakakatuwa po kasi na nakikita ko na continuous 'yung ginagawa nila," she said.

Asked for her reaction in the kilig moments of Zaijian and Miggy Jimenez as Tim and Poch, she said, "Actually nagulat ako, pagkakita ko kay Zaijian sabi ko, 'hoy ano 'yun?!' Pero nakakatuwa kasi willing siyang mag-try ng ibang role."

"Basta para sa kanila, oo! Susupport ako!" she added.

The 20-minute narrative show "Health TB" will air on Knowledge Channel beginning December 5.

