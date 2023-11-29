Meet Jeri, the Matteo Guidicelli look-a-like singer

New ABS-CBN music talent Jeri Violago. MJ Felipe, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - ABS-CBN Music's roster of talent is growing and the latest addition is Jeri Violago or simply Jeri.

This 23-year old cum laude graduate from Ateneo de Manila University is the newest recording artist of Tarsier Records.

He just dropped his debut single "Gusto Kita," composed and produced by prize-winning songwriter Vehnee Saturno. The straightforward love song is getting some primetime airplay via the noontime show "It's Showtime".

Looking way younger than 23, Jeri admits he would always get mistaken for a young Matteo Guidicelli, or somewhat related to the actor-TV host.

'I get that a lot, kung saan ako pumupunta. I feel very honored kasi you know naman Matteo, napakagwapo siya. But hopefully naman in the future, I'll have my own identity.' he said.

ABS-CBN Music composer and songwriter Jonathan Manalo is already working on Jeri's follow up single with Tarsier Records and Manalo wants it to be a collaboration.

Among those he wants to work with, according to Jeri, includes Zack Tabudlo, Ben&Ben and funk-pop band Lola Amour.

Jeri also filmed a music video for his single 'Gusto Kita' wherein he starred with "It's Showtime" regular host Jackie Gonzales.