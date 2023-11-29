Marvel actor Simu Liu releases debut EP

Marvel actor Simu Liu has branched out into music as well with the release of his debut extended play (EP) 'ANXIOUS-AVOIDANT.'

Liu projects a distinct voice on screen in various blockbuster films such as "Barbie" and "Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings," which he hopes can extend to music.

Included in the EP are the tracks "Warm," "My Heart," "If It’s Time," and "Don’t."

“'ANXIOUS-AVOIDANT' marks the beginning of my journey into music. I’ve always been an admirer of the power of songwriting and I’m hoping that these four songs on the EP will give listeners a window into a different part of me. Tonally, I wanted to create a sound that felt familiar but mature, relevant but also timeless," Liu said in a press statement.

"I draw a lot of inspiration from bands like Coldplay and One Republic, as well as artists like John Mayer and Lewis Capaldi. The name comes from a form of attachment style, which was recently popularized in culture and media. Anxious-avoidants are some of the most turbulent and insecure daters, and that also happens to be exactly what I am. To celebrate, I decided to write songs that encapsulated this chaos,” he added.



Liu is also New York Times-bestselling author, for the memoir "We Were Dreamers: An Immigrant Superhero Origin Story."



Liu will be performing his new EP live for the first time at his debut headline show in Los Angeles on December 13 at the iconic Hotel Café.