LOOK: Bianca Manalo celebrates birthday in Malacañang

MANILA -- Actress Bianca Manalo turned to social media to share that she marked her 37th birthday in Malacañang.

Aside from her partner Senator Sherwin Gatchalian, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and his wife Liza Araneta-Marcos were also present, based on the beauty queen-turned-actress's post on Instagram.

"Never in my wildest dreams have I ever thought of celebrating my birthday in Malacañang, to be hosted by our very own President Bongbong Marcos and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos. Together with the Philippine senators and spouses. I am beyond grateful! I am 37 but still feels 27," Manalo wrote.



Prior to joining showbiz, Manalo was crowned Binibining Pilipinas Universe in 2009.

