MANILA -- Celebrities showed their support for the heartwarming movie "In His Mother's Eyes" and its lead stars Maricel Soriano, Roderick Paulate, and LA Santos at its red-carpet screening on Tuesday night.

Also spotted were Kim Chiu, Amy Perez, Jackie Lou Blanco, Maila Gumila, Ogie Diaz, Vivoree, Elyson de Dios, and Snooky Serna, as well as influencers, vloggers and fans.



During the short program, director FM Reyes thanked veteran movie producers Charo Santos Concio and Malou Santos for gracing the advance screening and believing that Philippine cinema can bounce back.



LOOK: Kim Chiu, Charo Santos Concio, movie producer Malou Santos, Amy Perez and more celebrities attend the special advance screening of drama movie 'In His Mother's Eyes'.



Lead stars Maricel Soriano, Roderick Paulate, LA Santos and director FM Reyes dedicated the movie to… pic.twitter.com/DBrXkgSDz1 — MJ Felipe (@mjfelipe) November 28, 2023

7K Entertaiment movie producer Flor Santos can't help but become emotional after realizing the promise of the film, in front of some of the parents (mostly mothers) who are members of the Autism Society Philippines.

Santos and Reyes believe that this movie is their love letters to mothers and guardians of kids who have autism.



The movie opens in cinemas Wednesday, November 29.



SM Cares represented by Engineer Bien Mateo also expressed support for the movie that will be shown in SM Cinemas nationwide.

Related videos: