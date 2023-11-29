South Korean singer Nam Woohyun of Infinite. Photo: NWH_officialtwt/X

Nam Woohyun of K-pop boy group Infinite has revealed that he recently underwent surgery after being diagnosed with cancer.

In an interview with the Korea Times, the 32-year-old singer said he received surgery in April after learning that he had gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST), a type of cancer in the digestive system.

"In my case, the urgency of surgery was non-negotiable, so I quickly held my fan events and performances in January and February before undergoing surgery," Woohyun said in the Korea Times article, which was published on Tuesday, coinciding with the release of his album "Whitree."

"After the surgery, I had to refrain from drinking water for almost three weeks and got a 20-centimeter scar on my stomach. I even had to attach a blood bag," he recounted.

Woohyun said his new album "encapsulates" his journey against cancer.

"For those who are facing hardships in their lives, I hope my music can serve as a source of courage, inspiring them to overcome challenges like I did," he said.

With his current condition, Woohyun may not be able to sing and dance like before, the singer said.

"My musical journey has become four to five times more challenging as I currently suffer from breathing problems when I perform. While it may seem premature to resume my musical activities, I still made a swift comeback because I couldn't delay it any longer," he said.

Woohyun visited the Philippines in July to perform at the Be You 3 concert at the Araneta Coliseum, alongside other K-pop acts such as BTOB's Minhyuk, girl group Apink and boy group CIX.

In the same month, he joined his bandmates in Infinite for a comeback with the extended play "13egin."

Infinite, which debuted in 2010, is known for songs such as "Be Mine" and "The Chaser."

