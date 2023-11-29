K-Drama actor Jung Hae-in meets fans in Vancouver

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Korean drama fans in Vancouver recently had the chance to personally see the popular actor Jung Hae-in, star of some of the most-watched Korean shows like "Something in the Rain."

Hae-in visited the Canadian city for a special meeting with fans at the Bell Performing Arts Centre in Surrey.

Supporters eagerly awaited for him at the airport in Vancouver during his arrival on Nov. 23, hoping to catch a glimpse of their favorite K-drama actor.

"I'm thrilled. He's very handsome and nice," said one of Hae-in's fans, Yssa Ventura.

The production company behind Hae-in’s visit beamed with pride for organizing the fan meet.

"We are not only the first Filipino but [also] the first production company that brought a 'Hallyu' star in North America," said Sandra Gumboc of Purple Hearts Entertainment.

The actor, who also starred in "D.P." and in “Snowdrop” said he was looking forward to meeting his fans in the city.

Hae-in, who has also proven that he is a good action star, also said he will be working on a new project next year.

"Maybe [in] April," he said. "[It will be a] romantic, not action show."