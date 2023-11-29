MANILA -- Award-winning stars Judy Ann Santos and John Arcilla will join lead actor Arjo Atayde in the latest season of the acclaimed series "Bagman."



Variety has reported that the "Bagman" series will be launched at the Asia TV Forum (ATF) market in Singapore in December.

In the new "Bagman" season, "Benjo Malaya (Atayde), now a convicted prisoner and former governor, learns about the tragic news about his missing family. He is left with no choice but to return to the vicious underworld that he turned his back on. He takes on a new mission, this time, as a bagman for the sitting president of the Philippines to stop an impending civil war."

Filming is set to start January 2024.

“Having initially announced ‘The Bagman’ in March of this year, the timing could not be better to now be offering worldwide sales at ATF for our suspenseful, gripping, and fast-moving drama series,” said Ruel S. Bayani, head of international productions at ABS-CBN.

“As we continue to advocate for Filipino representation, we are thrilled to also be announcing the award-winning talent of Arjo, John, and Judy Ann who are now part of 'The Bagman.' Filipino programming is continuing to grow and expand."

Atayde was named best actor at the 2020 Asian Academy Creative Awards for his portrayal in "Bagman."

