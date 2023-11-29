Jessy, Luis mark daughter's 11th month with cute photos

MANILA -- Celebrity couple Luis Manzano and Jessy Mendiola marked the 11th month of their baby Isabella Rose.

On Instagram, the couple shared newest photos showing their adorable baby girl, who will be turning one year old next month.

"The many faces of our little Peanut. Smile, close open, clap, where is your tongue? Ay sus/pacute/beautiful eyes . Haaaaay we love you anak! One month to go, one year old ka na," Manzano wrote.

"Happy 11 months, my love! Alam na kung kanino nagmana ng kaartehan (kay Mama) at kapilyahan (kay Papa)," Mendiola added.

Manzano and Mendiola got married in February 2021 in a garden ceremony, which they announced two months later.

They welcomed their baby girl in December 2022.

Related videos:

Watch more News on iWantTFC