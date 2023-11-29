Bridal shower held for Donny Pangilinan's sister Ella

MANILA -- A bridal shower was held for Ella Pangilinan, the eldest daughter of celebrity couple Maricel Laxa and Anthony Pangilinan.

Ella, the sister of Kapamilya actor Donny Pangilinan, is set to marry her fiancé Enrique Miranda.



On Instagram, Nice Print Photography uploaded photos from Ella's special event with her family and friends. The bridal shower was hosted by her godmother Pinky Tobiano.

Over a week ago, a despedida de soltera was also held for Ella.

In one of her Instagram posts, Ella thanked her parents for the party.

"Thank you for this beautiful send off, mama and daddy," Ella captioned her post.

In a previous guesting on "Magandang Buhay," Laxa said she is thrilled for Ella's upcoming wedding.

"Ako excited ako for Ella kasi six years na silang magkasama ni Enrique. I am just so happy that we can welcome Enrique in our family dahil talagang he respects, he loves Ella and he is just one of the members of our family," Laxa said.

Laxa and Pangilinan have five children.

