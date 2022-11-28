Darna (Jane de Leon) faces off against her doppelganger in the Monday episode of ‘Mars Ravelo’s Darna.’ ABS-CBN

Viewers of “Mars Ravelo’s Darna” saw double Monday night as the title character faced off against her doppelganger, the latest threat to wreak havoc in Nueva Esperanza, in an action-packed episode.

Fittingly titled “Darna vs Darna,” the November 28 broadcast of the ABS-CBN series followed the superhero (Jane de Leon) visiting a wet market and later a crowded basketball court, only to cause destruction and terrorize residents.

The woman was later revealed to be an imposter of Darna. By triggering chaos, and smearing the name of the real hero, the doppelganger achieved her goal — lure Darna into battle.

The fake Darna proved no match for the actual Martean warrior. Both times they fought, the fraud fled before it could be defeated and captured by Darna.

Narda (de Leon) and her team, including her brother Ding (Zaijian Jaranilla), guessed right: the impersonator was Borgo (Richard Quan) all along.

Darna’s nemesis had been shapeshifting into different people of influence and those he suspects to be close to the superhero, in order to steal the powerful stone in her protection and turn it into a weapon for invading other planets.

With his latest plan foiled, Borgo schemed anew to outwit Darna and fulfill his sinister goals.

Meanwhile, the human alter ego of Valentina, Regina (Janella Salvador), inched closer to discovering the human identity of Darna, who happens to be her best friend Narda.

“Mars Ravelo’s Darna” airs weeknights on Kapamilya Channel, Kapamily Online Live, A2Z, TV5, and iWantTFC.