'The Last of Us' to debut via HBO Go on January 16

The drama series “The Last of Us” is set to debut its nine-episode first season on January 16 on HBO Go.

The original HBO drama features Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsay playing the lead characters.

It follows the story of Joel and Ellie’s thrilling journey out of an oppressive quarantine zone and around the US 20 years after the modern civilization has been destroyed.

Aside from Pascal and Ramsay, the cast also includes Gabriel Luna, Murray Bartlett, Anna Torv, Nico Parker, Ashley Johnson, Troy Baker, and more.

“The Last of Us” is a co-production With Sony Pictures Television, PlayStation Productions, Word Games, The Mighty Mint, and Naughty Dog produce.