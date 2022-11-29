Kris Aquino on Monday paid tribute to her father, slain senator Benigno "Ninoy" Aquino Jr.

In what would have been Ninoy’s 90th birthday, Kris took to social media to honor him and to reminisce about why her father was dubbed the "Father of Democracy."

“I only experienced having you as my dad for 3 years & 3 months from May 8, 1980 to August of 1983 -- yet you gave me so much of you… because we had to get to know each other (I was 19 months old nung kinulong ang dad namin)… from watching the nightly evening news, to our Barnes & Noble bonding, watching movies (our last was Return of the Jedi), going to all my school events -- among the 5 of us I was so blessed,” she said.

While they were living in Boston, Kris said she was fortunate to have had Ninoy as a present father and not a vice governor, governor, senator, or a political prisoner.

“You were just my dad who called me ‘beautiful,’” she said.

“When my movies, tv shows & endorsements were all happening, mom was proud BUT in my heart I knew you were even prouder… because you were the 1st to believe my childhood dreams would come true,” she added.

For Kris, what set her father apart from everybody else was his charisma.

“Everyone who was in your company felt special; innately Ninoy Aquino knew how to make it all about others & never about himself. Yes you were a great writer & speaker BUT more than that naka focus ka sa mga taong kaharap mo… unselfish talaga yung pagmamahal mo sa kapwa Pilipino.”

Although some people attempt to revise what really happened in the past, Kris said she’s learned from her father to never show anger and never reveal her weakness.

Moreover, she said: “The child of Ninoy & Cory, the last still carrying their last names, learned from both: Faith in God, patience, protecting your integrity, standing firm w/ your words, trustworthiness & caring for all Filipinos regardless of chosen ‘color’, and sharing w/ those in need -- those are values I hold on to & do my best to instill in my sons. God sees all & that’s what matters.”

Kris is the youngest among the five Aquino siblings. Her father, a martial law critic, was assassinated on August 21, 1983. His 1983 assassination sparked street protests that eventually led to the downfall of the dictator Ferdinand Marcos in February 1986.